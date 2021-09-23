Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $664,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NTRA opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.83 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,077,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

