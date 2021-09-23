Short Interest in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Decreases By 19.5%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $223.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.97 and a 200-day moving average of $181.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

