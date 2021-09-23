Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $683,588.70.

On Monday, July 19th, Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

