Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.