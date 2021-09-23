Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

FMBH stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $687.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

