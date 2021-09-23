PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500 Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $145,951. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

