Sei Investments Co. Has $779,000 Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in FormFactor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

