ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,175,169 shares of company stock valued at $27,152,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

