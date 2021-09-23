Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,500 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Chase worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 25.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chase by 105.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 76.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $93.84 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $982.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

