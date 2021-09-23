Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,421 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

