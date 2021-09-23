SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,382,000.

Shares of XHS opened at $107.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $116.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.18.

