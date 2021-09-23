New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,219 Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

