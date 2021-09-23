Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $205,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 46.7% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $3,026,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $942.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

