Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 841 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of AME stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

