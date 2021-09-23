Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 93.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRGO opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $49.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

