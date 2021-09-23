Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $177.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.