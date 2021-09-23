Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 128,498 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 121.2% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOMO opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

