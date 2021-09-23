HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,068,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

