HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,097 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YINN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 845.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

YINN opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.