HighTower Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,776 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 57.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 54.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $84.37 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

