HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.50. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.