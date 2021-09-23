HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

FCCY stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.73.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.