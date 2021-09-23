HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 812 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

