O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,652 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MannKind by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

