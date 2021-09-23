O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $217,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

USLM stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $695.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $156.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $322,906.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

