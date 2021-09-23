Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Forward Air by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

