O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Truist began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

