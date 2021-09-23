O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $30,204,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $17,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $13,861,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,833 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQNR opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of -104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

