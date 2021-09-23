CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Kiwi Camara Sells 707,069 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LAW opened at $49.25 on Thursday. CS Disco Inc has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAW. Bank of America increased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

