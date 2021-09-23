Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $880,612.56 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $880,612.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -16.59.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pulmonx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $2,864,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

