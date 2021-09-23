Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,515.40 ($19.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,425.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,389.87. The company has a market cap of £117.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

