Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Declines By 19.5%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infobird stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFBD opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

