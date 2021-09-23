Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells 70,262 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Briggs Morrison sold 50 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000.00.

Shares of SNDX opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 173,310 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

