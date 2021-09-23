ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $957.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $795.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $864.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $801.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.28. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $351.09 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

