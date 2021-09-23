PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 633,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $67.29 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

