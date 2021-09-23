American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in American Woodmark by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

AMWD opened at $66.83 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

