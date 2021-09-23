Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 280,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

