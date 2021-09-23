Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,300 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,967 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 857,430 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

