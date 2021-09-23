Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 694.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sasol stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

