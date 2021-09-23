Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,945 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Pearson stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.