TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TCG BDC worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 38.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $746.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

