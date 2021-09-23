Short Interest in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Declines By 19.2%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 606,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Glass Houses Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.