Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report sales of $7.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the lowest is $7.34 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $30.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $41.52 million, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CASI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.23 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.