Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UE. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.69.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $21,146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,012,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $12,429,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.