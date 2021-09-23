Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.29.

Shares of RBC opened at $139.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64.

Shares of Regal Beloit are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

