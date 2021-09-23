Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Expands By 21.7%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

