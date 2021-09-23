Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 321,480 shares.The stock last traded at $90.07 and had previously closed at $90.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKW. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $10,261,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.