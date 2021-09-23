Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 19,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,206,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.