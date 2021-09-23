American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $22,239,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $82.35 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

