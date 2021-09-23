American Century Companies Inc. Invests $332,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.